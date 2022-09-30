“Yes it’s true, I’m sick,” Lopez Obrador declared

President López Obrador acknowledged that he does suffer from heart disease, hypothyroidism and gout, and “other ailments”, as revealed in documents obtained by hackers from Sedena.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador admitted that a group of hackers obtained information about his state of health illegally by hacking into the SEDENA system.

“I’m sick,” declared Lopez Obrador.

“It´s true. Yes, I am sick, I have several ailments, I am going to put a song on them, there is only one thing that I do not have, alcohol, the rest is true, and other illnesses, all are mentioned there”, the president said.

On Thursday, September 29th, Latinus media outlet released documents from the Ministry of Defense obtained by a group of hackers called “Guacamayas” that reveal that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been diagnosed with gout, hyperthyroidism, and “unstable angina of serious risk”.

His health was the first topic with which the president started his conference. Sarcastically, upon entering the Treasury Hall of the National Palace, he asked the reporters to make questions about his health.

-How did I wake up in health?

–Buenas tardes (a Mexican expression to say “so so”. That’s how healthy I am, he replied sarcastically.

The president acknowledged that earlier this year he was even at the risk of having a heart attack, for which he was recommended to undergo a catheterization.

“There was a risk of a heart attack and they took me to the hospital and they recommended a catheterization, if you remember that, they told me that it had to be done, I asked for a few days. That’s when he gave me Covid ”, recalled the president, who when talking about his health asked for the reproduction of a song by Chico Ché called” The Army did not want me “.

According to information obtained by the group of hackers “Las Guacamayas“, on January 2 of this year, an ambulance from the Mexican Army landed in Palenque, Chiapas, to transfer the Mexican president to the Central Military Hospital in Mexico City. The diagnosis he received was that he had “high-risk unstable angina.”

López Obrador assured that despite these ailments, he is well cared for and that he undergoes check-ups every three months, in addition to taking “a cocktail of medications.”

He said that in general, he has received the support of the citizens, however, some doctors have not acted correctly.

“Once I got sick, I think it was the time I had the heart attack, a doctor recommended that I overdose on medication so I could go out peacefully to heaven,” Lopez Obrador stated.

President López Obrador declared that he has prepared his political testament to guarantee that the (so-called) “transformation” continues and that there is no ungovernability in the country. After undergoing a catheterization, in January, the president revealed the existence of that document.

“I have had my will for years, and as president I added a text and a video, with the purpose that in the event of my death continuity in the transformation process is guaranteed and that there is no ungovernability and that things happen smoothly, without affecting the development of the country, always guaranteeing stability and progress in the project we have started”, he said on January 24 of this year.

The president said that the hacking and theft of information from the Ministry of National Defense occurred because a change is taking place in his system.

“There was indeed a cyber attack, that is what they call the theft of information through these modern mechanisms, it extracts files, they are very specialized people, not just anyone, I do not know if there are specialists in this field of cybernetics in Mexico, I understand that this same group It has already done the same thing in other countries, I think in Colombia or Chile, that’s why I think it’s something that is handled from abroad, which is not from Mexico,” he said.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

