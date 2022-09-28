World traveler arrives in Bacalar, Quintana Roo, by jet ski

Álvaro de Marichalar Sáenz de Tejada travels the world on his jet ski called ‘Numancia.’
The Pueblo Mágico of Bacalar, Quintana Roo, received Álvaro de Marichalar Sáenz de Tejada, the Spaniard who travels the world solo, on his jet ski called “Numancia.” He intends to raise people’s awareness about plastic waste in the sea and illegal fishing.
On behalf of Mayor José Alfredo Contreras, the Ayuntamiento general’s secretary, Ramón Javier Padilla Balam, welcomed the visitor and along with the president of the Comité de Pueblos Mágicos en Bacalar, Nicanor Piña Ugalde, who invited him to get to know the natural beauties, traditions, culture and the warmth of the people.
Álvaro De Marichalar said he was amazed by Bacalar Pueblo Mágico’s beauties and the possibility of enjoying the estuaries, the Canal de Los Piratas, and other fantastic and unique Mexican Caribbean spots.
This Thursday, he will lecture on his maritime expedition around the world, riding the smallest vessel in navigation’s history.
