White House reaction to Queen’s death

White House reacts to Queen’s death: “Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted Thursday to the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96, saying that “our hearts and our thoughts” go to the family and the people of the United Kingdom.

“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen, goes to the people of United Kingdom. I don’t want to get ahead of what the President is going to say,” Jean-Pierre said at the end of the White House press briefing, reacting live to the news of the Queen’s passing.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022







