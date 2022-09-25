What to do in case of a hurricane

According to the Plan de Protección Civil (Civil Protection Plan), these are the protocols to be followed before, during, and after a hurricane:

Before

Have a secure location to protect animals and equipment.

Make the necessary repairs to roofs, windows, and walls to avoid major damage.

Store fertilizers and insecticides in waterproof places and consider transportation in case of sick, elderly, children, or handicapped family members.

Establish a place to meet, in case you are separated.

Have a list of emergency items on hand, such as a first aid kit, radio, battery-powered flashlight, extra batteries, and canned food.

During

Stay informed with the news that official authorities will provide.

Be aware of the location of temporary shelters.

If you live near the sea, be prepared for a possible evacuation.

*In case the population considers that their house is safe and is not in a risk zone, the prevention protocols are:

Secure and tie up well what the wind may blow.

Take animals and work equipment to a safe place.

Store loose objects such as flower pots, garbage cans, and tools, among others, that can be dangerously thrown by the wind.

Disconnect all appliances and the electrical power switch.

Turn off gas and water faucets.

Remove TV antennas, signs, and hanging objects.

Clean the roof, drains, gutters, and sewers; sweep the street uncovering the sewers.

Seal your well cap to have clean backup water.

*In case of evacuation:

Secure the house and take essential items with you.

Remain calm.

Stay informed.

Disconnect all appliances and the electrical power switch.

Turn off gas and water faucets.

Alert the people you know about any emergency message.

After

Follow the instructions given by the authorities through the media.

In case of injured people, report immediately to the emergency services.

Make sure that food is clean.

If your house was not damaged, stay in it.

Keep gas, electricity, and water disconnected until you are sure there are no leaks or danger of short circuits.

Make sure that electrical appliances are dry before plugging them in.

Collaborate with your neighbors to repair the damage.

Evict standing water to avoid mosquito plague.

If necessary, request help from the relief brigade or the nearest authorities.

If your house is in the affected area, do not return to it until the authorities indicate so.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

