  • Feature,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • State News

    • What to do in case of a hurricane

    By on September 25, 2022

    According to the Plan de Protección Civil (Civil Protection Plan), these are the protocols to be followed before, during, and after a hurricane:

    Before

    • Have a secure location to protect animals and equipment.
    • Make the necessary repairs to roofs, windows, and walls to avoid major damage.
    • Store fertilizers and insecticides in waterproof places and consider transportation in case of sick, elderly, children, or handicapped family members.
    • Establish a place to meet, in case you are separated.
    • Have a list of emergency items on hand, such as a first aid kit, radio, battery-powered flashlight, extra batteries, and canned food.

    During

    • Stay informed with the news that official authorities will provide.
    • Be aware of the location of temporary shelters.
    • If you live near the sea, be prepared for a possible evacuation.

    *In case the population considers that their house is safe and is not in a risk zone, the prevention protocols are:

    • Secure and tie up well what the wind may blow.
    • Take animals and work equipment to a safe place.
    • Store loose objects such as flower pots, garbage cans, and tools, among others, that can be dangerously thrown by the wind.
    • Disconnect all appliances and the electrical power switch.
    • Turn off gas and water faucets.
    • Remove TV antennas, signs, and hanging objects.
    • Clean the roof, drains, gutters, and sewers; sweep the street uncovering the sewers.
    • Seal your well cap to have clean backup water.

    *In case of evacuation:

    • Secure the house and take essential items with you.
    • Remain calm.
    • Stay informed.
    • Disconnect all appliances and the electrical power switch.
    • Turn off gas and water faucets.
    • Alert the people you know about any emergency message.

    After

    • Follow the instructions given by the authorities through the media.
    • In case of injured people, report immediately to the emergency services.
    • Make sure that food is clean.
    • If your house was not damaged, stay in it.
    • Keep gas, electricity, and water disconnected until you are sure there are no leaks or danger of short circuits.
    • Make sure that electrical appliances are dry before plugging them in.
    • Collaborate with your neighbors to repair the damage.
    • Evict standing water to avoid mosquito plague.
    • If necessary, request help from the relief brigade or the nearest authorities.
    • If your house is in the affected area, do not return to it until the authorities indicate so.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment