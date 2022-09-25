What to do in case of a hurricane

According to the Plan de Protección Civil (Civil Protection Plan), these are the protocols to be followed before, during, and after a hurricane:
Before
- Have a secure location to protect animals and equipment.
- Make the necessary repairs to roofs, windows, and walls to avoid major damage.
- Store fertilizers and insecticides in waterproof places and consider transportation in case of sick, elderly, children, or handicapped family members.
- Establish a place to meet, in case you are separated.
- Have a list of emergency items on hand, such as a first aid kit, radio, battery-powered flashlight, extra batteries, and canned food.
During
- Stay informed with the news that official authorities will provide.
- Be aware of the location of temporary shelters.
- If you live near the sea, be prepared for a possible evacuation.
*In case the population considers that their house is safe and is not in a risk zone, the prevention protocols are:
- Secure and tie up well what the wind may blow.
- Take animals and work equipment to a safe place.
- Store loose objects such as flower pots, garbage cans, and tools, among others, that can be dangerously thrown by the wind.
- Disconnect all appliances and the electrical power switch.
- Turn off gas and water faucets.
- Remove TV antennas, signs, and hanging objects.
- Clean the roof, drains, gutters, and sewers; sweep the street uncovering the sewers.
- Seal your well cap to have clean backup water.
*In case of evacuation:
- Secure the house and take essential items with you.
- Remain calm.
- Stay informed.
- Disconnect all appliances and the electrical power switch.
- Turn off gas and water faucets.
- Alert the people you know about any emergency message.
After
- Follow the instructions given by the authorities through the media.
- In case of injured people, report immediately to the emergency services.
- Make sure that food is clean.
- If your house was not damaged, stay in it.
- Keep gas, electricity, and water disconnected until you are sure there are no leaks or danger of short circuits.
- Make sure that electrical appliances are dry before plugging them in.
- Collaborate with your neighbors to repair the damage.
- Evict standing water to avoid mosquito plague.
- If necessary, request help from the relief brigade or the nearest authorities.
- If your house is in the affected area, do not return to it until the authorities indicate so.
