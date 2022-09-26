Visit Izamal the first “Magic Town” in the Yucatan Peninsula

Did you know that Izamal was designated the first “Pueblo Mágico” in all of Southeast Mexico, back in 2002?

Izamal is a beautiful Pueblo Mágico built during the mid-sixteenth century over the remains of an ancient Mayan city. This marvelous place is also known as “Ciudad de Los Cerros” (City of the hills), recalling the covered pyramids that were there when the Spanish conquistadors arrived. It is also known as “La Ciudad de las Tres Culturas” (The City of the Three Cultures) because it combines features of its pre-Hispanic past, the colonial period, and the present time.

Izamal offers an ATV tour where you will get to visit the pyramids, main streets, and the famous historic yellow buildings. Admire the work of the artisan in Espino and Cocoyol Esteban Abán, one of the great masters of folk art in México, winner of national competitions, you can also visit his workshop established in his home.

A horse-drawn carriage ride is a tradition if you come to Izamal and want to enjoy the yellow city, feel the wind on your face, and the movement of the cab alongside the wonderful views.

Izamal (Photo: SIPSE)

In case you were wondering why it is all painted yellow here’s the story.

The most common story is the one where the town was painted yellow to spruce up the town for Pope John Paul II’s visit in 1993. Other versions of the story assured it was painted in honor of the Mayan Sun God known as Kinich Kakmó.

Don’t miss out on this amazing experience and come visit Izamal, it’s just 75.1 km (47 miles) away from Mérida, only a 45-minute drive.

