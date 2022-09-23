Two men convicted for a robbery committed with violence in Progreso, Yucatan

After evaluating the evidence presented by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), suspects JAPCh. and MAMCh were linked to the process for the crime of robbery committed with violence, denounced after the events that occurred last week in the Canul Reyes neighborhood of Progreso.
(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- In a hearing held before the Third Control Judge of the First Judicial District, the litigation prosecutors presented the data and evidence contained in the investigation folder of the criminal case 92/2022, which were considered sufficient by the authority. who granted the order to link to the process for the crime indicated and also granted a period of two months for the closure of the complementary investigation.
The events, gathered by the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office, occurred on September 13, when both defendants used physical violence to steal a motorcycle on Calle 88 in the aforementioned neighborhood, for which the affected filed the formal complaint that led to this proceeding.
Finally, the precautionary measure imposed during the initial hearing was ratified, which consists of justified preventive detention, which will remain in force for the duration of the process.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Fiona slams Caribbean islands and heads to Canadian coasts
Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane, pounded.
-
Sports Tourism will leave a significant economic spill on the state of Yucatan
The “Fisu America Games” are expected.
-
Merida Airport registered more than 278 thousand passengers in August.
It surpassed the previous historic month,.
-
New birth certificates in Mayan language
With the firm purpose of providing.
-
López Obrador slammed the governor of Texas, for his declaration against Mexican cartels
The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López.
-
Journalists in Mexico are trapped between physical threats and political disputes
Every time a reporter is killed, his.
-
Mosquito plague in Merida, unstoppable.
“There are a lot of mosquitoes,”.
-
“Mr. President, your administration is the most violent in the history of Mexico”, Jorge Ramos told AMLO
Mexican international reporter Jorge Ramos told.
-
Tropical wave threatening the Yucatan Peninsula
After a sleepy start to the.
-
The use of face masks in Yucatan is no longer mandatory.
Starting next Monday, September 26, masks.
Leave a Comment