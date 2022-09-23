Two men convicted for a robbery committed with violence in Progreso, Yucatan

After evaluating the evidence presented by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), suspects JAPCh. and MAMCh were linked to the process for the crime of robbery committed with violence, denounced after the events that occurred last week in the Canul Reyes neighborhood of Progreso.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- In a hearing held before the Third Control Judge of the First Judicial District, the litigation prosecutors presented the data and evidence contained in the investigation folder of the criminal case 92/2022, which were considered sufficient by the authority. who granted the order to link to the process for the crime indicated and also granted a period of two months for the closure of the complementary investigation.

The events, gathered by the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office, occurred on September 13, when both defendants used physical violence to steal a motorcycle on Calle 88 in the aforementioned neighborhood, for which the affected filed the formal complaint that led to this proceeding.

Finally, the precautionary measure imposed during the initial hearing was ratified, which consists of justified preventive detention, which will remain in force for the duration of the process.







