  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • Tropical Storm Orlene forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast

    By on September 29, 2022

    Tropical Storm Orlene formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday and was forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before making a projected landfall early next week.

    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 km/h). It was forecast that Orlene would become a hurricane Friday night.

    The storm was centered about 290 miles (465 km) south-southwest of Manzanillo. While still days away, landfall was expected to be in Mexico’s Sinaloa state.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment