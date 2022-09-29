Tropical Storm Orlene forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast

Tropical Storm Orlene formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday and was forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before making a projected landfall early next week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 km/h). It was forecast that Orlene would become a hurricane Friday night.
The storm was centered about 290 miles (465 km) south-southwest of Manzanillo. While still days away, landfall was expected to be in Mexico’s Sinaloa state.
