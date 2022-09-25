Tropical Storm “Ian” to become a category 4 affecting Cancun and the entire Yucatan Peninsula

This will be the course of the storm that is heading towards Florida and that has raised the alarm in Jamaica, Cuba, and other Caribbean countries.

The Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) published the tropical storm “Ian” trajectory that will reach the Yucatan Peninsula in the next 48 hours and will being affecting important tourist destinations such as Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, among others, with high waves and rains.

In addition, this September 25th there could be very heavy rains in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí, Chihuahua, and Coahuila; these rains will be followed by thundershowers and possible hail. This is due to the fact that the first frontal system of the season will extend over the northern border of Mexico and will interact with the humidity coming from the Golfo de Mexico.

During tonight it is expected that this wetland will gradually interact with a low-pressure channel over the northeast of the country.

Winds with 40 to 60 km/h speeds and possible dust storms in Sonora, Chihuaha, Coahuila, and Nuevo Leon are also forecast. Other low-pressure channels over the west, center, south, and southeast of the country will be getting an entry of humidity from both oceans and upper atmospheric instability, which will cause heavy rains in Guerrero, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Chiapas as well in Puebla, Tabasco, Michoacán, Estado de México, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, and Campeche.

The forecast is for a warm to a hot afternoon over most of the Mexican Republic, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in the northwest of Sonora and northeast of Baja California.

