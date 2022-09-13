Tropical depression moves toward the Caribbean, it could become a tropical wave

Chances continue to increase for the development of a tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The system is one of two tropical wave forecasters tracking.

The system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on the eastern edge of the Caribbean by the end of the week. It currently has a 40% chance for development over the next five days.

The next named storm in the Atlantic basin will be Fiona.

Tropical wave 1: Satellite data indicate showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon.

Tropical wave 2: Showers and thunderstorms have changed little overnight in association with a tropical wave approaching the Cabo Verde Islands.

How likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical wave 1: Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves west to the west-northwest over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: medium, 40 percent.

Tropical wave 2: Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: low, 20 percent.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It’s too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what’s expected to be an active hurricane season.

