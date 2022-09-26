Thousands return to Yucatan beaches

Progreso tourist activity is back to normal after red tide and pandemic.

On Sunday, September 25th, hundreds of families, mainly Yucatecan, chose the port of Progreso as their destination for the day.

According to service providers in the area, the number of people observed this day, about 3 thousand along the two boardwalks, could be considered normal for the season.

The good news for the merchants and tourism service providers is that the visitors chose to eat in restaurants in the malecón area, also making use of the palapas.

In terms of security, the municipal units focused their efforts on patrolling the downtown streets and the different neighborhoods and beach communities of Progreso.

After Saturday’s heavy police operation at the entrance to Chelem, in which multiple vehicles were detained after their drivers tested positive for alcohol, on Sunday the flow of vehicles was noticeably lower.

This fact generated multiple negative comments against the police on social networks, as they claim that they take advantage of the drivers for their own benefit when the truth is that breathalizer operations are effective to reduce the number of DUI-related road accidents.

