Thousands return to Yucatan beaches

Progreso tourist activity is back to normal after red tide and pandemic.
On Sunday, September 25th, hundreds of families, mainly Yucatecan, chose the port of Progreso as their destination for the day.
According to service providers in the area, the number of people observed this day, about 3 thousand along the two boardwalks, could be considered normal for the season.
The good news for the merchants and tourism service providers is that the visitors chose to eat in restaurants in the malecón area, also making use of the palapas.
In terms of security, the municipal units focused their efforts on patrolling the downtown streets and the different neighborhoods and beach communities of Progreso.
After Saturday’s heavy police operation at the entrance to Chelem, in which multiple vehicles were detained after their drivers tested positive for alcohol, on Sunday the flow of vehicles was noticeably lower.
This fact generated multiple negative comments against the police on social networks, as they claim that they take advantage of the drivers for their own benefit when the truth is that breathalizer operations are effective to reduce the number of DUI-related road accidents.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“El Corchito” a fantastic ecological nature reserve just minutes away from Mérida
El Corchito: “A natural wonder hidden.
-
The Coastal Dune is being destroyed in Progreso
Coastal dunes are a ridge, or a.
-
Protests and marches coming to Merida this week, here are the dates and locations
This coming week Merida will be.
-
“Ian” moves away from Yucatan, but could bring heavy rains to the peninsula
As part of the continuous monitoring.
-
AMLO and Vila meet to follow up on Yucatan projects
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President.
-
Specialists propose that the Maya language should be taught in all schools across the Yucatán
In Yucatán, it was approved in.
-
Mérida will have new regulations for senior citizens
Mérida will have new regulations for.
-
Mérida Restaurant Week is back for 2022!
After a two-year pause, forced by.
-
Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy’s first woman premier
A party with neo-fascist roots, the.
-
Mérida Sustentable: actions taken in favor of the environment
The Programa Puntos Verdes (Green Points.
Leave a Comment