Thousands across Mexico march to reject AMLO’s Militarization of the country

Citizens march in Mexico City and other states of the country to reject militarization and demand more security.

No to the Militarization! This has been the message that thousands of protesters dressed in white have sent from the Mexican capital to the rest of the country, and above all, to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In several states of the Mexican Republic, thousands of people took to the streets to participate in the March for Peace and for the Union and reject the militarization of the country, in addition to demanding a better fight against crime and insecurity.

Since it has been he who has opted for the army in matters of public security, so that the armed forces support the civilian police and that the National Guard depends on the Ministry of National Defense.

With the cry of No to the Militarization of Mexico! and we want safety! thousands of people demonstrated in the main avenues of Veracruz, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Mexico City.

Since 1998, the United Nations Organization (UN) has issued recommendations to the Mexican State to abandon militarization to prevent human rights violations.

In the capital, on Paseo de la Reforma, around 2,000 people marched from the Monument to the Revolution to the Angel of Independence, but as they advanced, many participants left the demonstration.

The march led by representatives of several social organizations, including Alejandra Morán, from the organization of Vests Mexico, and the activist Adrián LeBarón, insisted that the march is not against the Army, but against the actions of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that “has left more than 130 thousand dead in a three-year period”

Adrián LeBarón assured that “the country is screwed up and becoming more dangerous by the minute” and that the judicial system does not work and gave as an example the murder of his daughter Romita and his four grandchildren, which occurred on November 4, 2019, in the municipality of Bavispe, Sonora, which “continues unpunished” because after almost three years nothing has been done. And Lopez Obrador refuses to meet with him.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

