This is the best time to book your next trip to Mexico!

There’s still time to book and save on that summer vacation even as fall may be fast approaching.

Funjet is offering as much as 69 percent off travel to all-inclusive Crown Paradise Resorts in Cancun and Puerto Vallarta at the Crown Paradise Club Cancun-All Inclusive, the Crown Paradise Club Puerto Vallarta-All Inclusive, and the adults-only Crown Paradise Golden Puerto Vallarta-All Inclusive.

In addition, kids up to age 12 stay and eat free at Crown Paradise Club Cancun-All Inclusive and Crown Paradise Club Puerto Vallarta-All Inclusive.

The Crown Paradise Club Cancun is ideal for families and active travelers, capturing the magic of Mexico while offering all the comforts of home. Guests will love the wide selection of restaurants and bars, activities and programming for children, teens, and adults, as well as nightly entertainment, a spa, golf services, and a colorful waterpark with a pirate ship and eight waterslides. In addition, there’s nice mini golf, a disco, and relaxing adults-only areas.

The upscale Crown Paradise Club Puerto Vallarta is ideal for families with small children. A waterpark with a pirate ship, a castle, and nine waterslides awaits young guests as is a supervised kids’ club with a playground area. Adults will love spinning and yoga classes and an adults-only area at the resort, which is nestled along one of Puerto Vallarta’s most beautiful beaches. Spacious family-sized guestrooms come complete with bunk beds and television just for kids.

At the adults-only Crown Paradise Golden Puerto Vallarta couples and friends can enjoy a wide range of amenities. The resort is open to guests 21 or older and for guests 18-20 who are accompanied by an adult. Located on Banderas Bay guests have access to spacious rooms with ocean or pool views, a range of activities, sports and entertainment options, torch-lit dinners on the beach, and more.

The offer is available through Funjet Vacations for booking through September 8, 2022, for travel not through December 21, 2022. Guests can save up to 69 percent and take advantage of resort credits, exclusive perks, free upgrades, and spa discounts in addition to kids staying free.

