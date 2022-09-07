The Washington Post says Mexico’s Maya Train project “divides Maya people in its path”

Some residents of the village Vida y Esperanza worry about effect on the water supply, highway access and safety. Others welcome the jobs.

Mexico’s Maya Train project is supposed to bring development to the Yucatán Peninsula, but along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the Indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help.

One stretch cuts a more than 68-mile path through the jungle between the resorts of Cancún and Tulum, over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world.

The Maya Train is one of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s signature projects…

