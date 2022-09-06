The Valladolids of the world are twinned; Spain and Yucatan will exchange cultural heritage

The two Valladolid’s will unite to promote and publicize their attractions, in order to place them as tourist destinations.

The City Council of Valladolid, Spain, announced that the motion on twinning with the municipality of Valladolid, Yucatán was approved.

The twinnings are for the benefit of both cities, where exchanges of experiences and mutual enrichment in different fields stand out to develop relationships between peoples of different cultures and distant histories.

Both cities share historical characteristics that link them regardless of geographic distance and different population sizes.

It was in 1542 when the municipality of Valladolid received this name as a tribute to the original Spanish city, having in both the presence of Franciscans, such is the case of the Convent of San Bernardino de Siena and the currently disappeared Convent of San Francisco.

This twinning aims to exchange experiences and studies for the development of cultural programs, in addition to giving value to the cultural and historical heritage with the incorporation of innovative projects.

After the twinning, Michelle Friedman, Secretary of Tourism for the State of Yucatan, stressed that this is one more step towards the conclusion of the twinning project between our Magical Town and its namesake in Spain.

