The “Planet Youth” model is implemented in Umán, Yucatan

The “Youth is Yucatan” (Juventud es Yucatán), program is launched in the municipality of Umán.

This initiative is based on the Icelandic Planet Youth model, which aims to improve the health, well-being, and quality of life of youth umanenses, aligned to public policies not only by the state government but promoted by the city council headed by Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco in the 2021-2022 administration.

Umán is one of the 14 municipalities that are part of the first stage of this program in which they will be working on the prevention of addictions to prevent young people from consuming harmful substances that can affect their health.

The Municipal President of Umán, Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco pointed out that good results are achieved when you work as a team, which is why he thanked the students, teachers, and parents for their interest in raising awareness among the population about the risk factors faced by children and adolescents.

The mayor promised to continue working with the sole purpose that Umán does well, promoting actions that allow us to rescue the values ​​to be good and better human beings, and with public policies.

“We are going to encourage young people so that they can achieve their dreams”, Cisneros Polanco said.

In her speech, Joana Briceño Ascencio, Director of the Center for Crime Prevention and Citizen Participation (CEPREDEY), stated that this innovative Icelandic model consists of keeping young people active with sports, cultural, and educational activities, among others, to provide environments free of addictions to the citizenship.

Jon Sigfusson, President of the Planet Youth Board pointed out that this program has been applied in Spain, Chile and Colombia and has given good results, for which he thanked the authorities for caring about health and for creating healthy and addiction-free habits.

Also present at the event were Patricia Ros García, Regional Director for Spain and Latin America of Planet Youth; Dr. Abril Vázquez Buenfil, Director of the Roosevelt Erce Barrón Pech High School; Dr. Ligia Paredes Garcías, Director of the Umán Health Center; and the QFB Armando Quintal Rosado, Municipal Secretary.

