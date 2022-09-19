The Financial Times says AMLO has divided Mexico’s opposition with plan to boost military

López Obrador splits Mexico’s opposition with plan to boost military Constitutional amendment places National Guard under control of generals for the first time.
The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has received a boost ahead of state elections next year after a plan to give more power to Mexico’s military fractured an already weak opposition coalition.
A constitutional amendment authorising the defence ministry to oversee Mexico’s public security until 2028 was passed last week after the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) — one of three opposition partners — dropped its opposition and backed López Obrador’s plan. Alejandro Moreno, the PRI’s leader, was facing accusations of corruption and critics claim his volte face was aimed at protecting him from prosecution, which he denies.
“What happened was completely predictable,” said Fernando Dworak, a Mexican political analyst. “The entire traditional political class has skeletons in the closet and is especially vulnerable to any scandal.”
The PRI voted with the ruling Morena party and its allies to overcome the two-thirds threshold necessary for altering Mexico’s constitution. The lower house of congress approved the amendment Wednesday night and it now moves to the Senate. In response, the PRI’s partners — the National Action Party (PAN) and the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) — suspended the coalition.
The opposition is now in disarray ahead of state elections next year in two longtime PRI strongholds — Coahuila in northern Mexico and Mexico state, which surrounds Mexico City on three sides — and the 2024 presidential elections.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL ARTICLE ON THE FINANCIAL TIMES
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Queen’s funeral: Elizabeth II is laid to rest
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is.
-
Fiona hits Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic
Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican.
-
New museum in Mérida will feature the “buried treasures” of the Maya Train
40 million pesos (US$2 million) will.
-
Tropical storm Lester hits the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero
Tropical Storm Lester is tracking northwest.
-
Alert in Yucatan due to aircraft crash near the Alacranes reef
Maritime and naval authorities, as well.
-
The international boardwalk of Progreso will have an “extreme makeover”
Progreso public service workers carry out.
-
Alaska governor declares disaster after storm floods roads, towns, and homes across the state
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has declared.
-
Yucatan Police Corporations could be a role model for the rest of the country
“Extending the times for the militarization.
-
Autumn Equinox coming to Chichen Itza on Sep 22
Summer is about to end in.
-
Ecological Police rescue hatchling turtles on the beaches of Progreso
Ecological Police of Progreso continues to.
Leave a Comment