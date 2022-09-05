The Diablos Rojos are sanctioned for video manipulation against Leones de Yucatán

Through a statement, the Mexican baseball league reported that after the Yucatan Lions issued a formal request to open an investigation against the “Diablos Rojos” (red devils) de Mexico, the request was approved.

The Yucatecan team requested that the team from Mexico City be investigated for alleged manipulation in the shots of the television broadcast of game one and game 2 of the championship series because the facts and signals of the receivers of both teams were not equitable.

After conducting the investigation, the Mexican baseball league determined that there was manipulation in the streaming of the transmissions, however, they determined that those two games were the only ones in which this incident occurred, considering those “isolated events”.

The Liga Mexicana de Beisbol (LMB) concluded:

1- Mr. Miguel Arturo Ojeda Siqueiros, Sports Director of the Diablos Rojos del México club, is sanctioned with a temporary suspension of 1 (one) calendar year, with immediate effect, for which he is unable to participate in any activity organized by the LMB. In case of recidivism in the alleged facts, the LMB will be empowered to suspend him indefinitely from any activity related to the LMB.

2-The club Diablos Rojos del México will have to pay an economic sanction.

3-The person who leads the production of the local games of the Red Devils, for a period of 1 (one) calendar year, with immediate effect, will be supervised by the personnel designated by the LMB itself, in order to corroborate that the production is carried out correctly and in accordance with the regulations of the LMB.

The Mexican Baseball League assured that it will always consistently and forcefully ensure fair play among all its affiliated teams.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments