SSY will hold the 2022 National Rabies Vaccination Day in Yucatan

The Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) announces the National Rabies Vaccination Day 2022.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO) SSY.- With the goal of applying 315,853 free doses to the same number of dogs and cats in the 106 municipalities across the state, the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY) will hold the 2022 National Anti-Rabies Vaccination Day, with 331 vaccination points throughout the territory and support from brigades of the municipalities, reported the head of the agency, Mauricio Sauri Vivas.

In a statement, the Health Secretary explained that the motto for this edition is “The protection of our pets is our responsibility.”

Work will be done in coordination with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Welfare and community groups.

For this reason, Vivas Sauri summoned the owners of dogs or cats, to take them to receive their shot. During the activity, known sanitary measures will be followed, such as healthy distance, use of face masks and antibacterial gel, as well as the recommendation that only one person attends per veterinary patient.

The director of Prevention and Health Protection of the State Health Secretariat (SSY), Carlos Isaac Hernández Fuentes, recommended moving the animals safely, using cages, leashes, dog carriers, or the means considered most appropriate for each pet.

Rabies vaccination in Mérida

In Mérida, there will be permanent modules from that date and until December; with support from volunteer staff for home distribution.

The other municipalities, in consideration of previous experiences, will define the best strategy. Citizens are asked to be attentive to locate the closest site and learn about the process.

On this occasion, Hernández Fuentes indicated that the recommendations and protocols described in the “Organization Guide for the National Canine and Feline Rabies Vaccination Day 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic” will also be applied, issued by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Finally, the director of Prevention and Health Protection of the State Health Secretariat recalled that 24 years have passed since the last case of human rabies was reported in Yucatan; however, its presence in wild and farmed animals in some parts of the state is a reason to keep our guard up in terms of prevention, for which this plan is carried out.

