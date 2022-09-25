Semana Meridana: a cultural week to share amazing experiences alongside the community

The Yucatán Culture Department has created a tradition where each week you can enjoy Mexican folklore shows with music, costumes, and regional dances with guests from other states of Mexico.

On Mondays, you get to experience the “Vaquería”, where the Ayuntamiento de Mérida’s ballet represents the towns, and celebrations born during the XVIII century. Enjoy the regional music, admire the beautiful costumes and listen to the traditional “Bombas Yucatecas” in this wonderful interpretation.

Tuesdays are for the “Remembranzas Musicales” (Musical Memories), here you’ll enjoy a great and joyful environment in the park and Santiago’s market to the rhythm of Danzón, Mambo, and Chachachá.

Tuesdays of “Trova” are the perfect romantic night filled with traditional Yucatán music. Come experience this night along with your partner or family and get to know more about Mérida’s mariachi, the troubadours.

“Diálogos con el conquistador” (Dialogues with the conqueror) are set to happen on Wednesdays. Enjoy the history of Mérida’s foundation through video mapping on the front of its founder’s house.

On Thursday you get to enjoy a night full of tradition by listening to poetry, folklore show, and Trova music here on the Serenata de Santa Lucía (Santa Lucía Serenade).

Have you ever wanted to get to know Mérida from a different point of view? Friday is your chance to do it! Enjoy a video mapping night at San Idelfonso’s Cathedral where you will get to experience a night full of colors, typical art, and the “Sacred Stones” from Mérida. Don’t miss out on the Videomapping Piedras Sagradas.

Mexican Night on Saturdays! Here you will have a Mexican folklore show with music, costumes, and regional dances featuring guests from other Mexican states.

Are you a bike enthusiast? Do you want to get to know Mérida’s Centro like never before? Then Sundays of Biciruta are the perfect day for you! Have a great Sunday morning riding with family or friends along the most emblematic avenue of Mérida, Paseo de Montejo. Discover and visit the historic buildings, monuments, and streets of the beautiful city of Mérida.

