Seasonal Influenza Vaccine: who needs to be vaccinated and when

The Federal Health Secretariat plans to vaccinate more than 33 million people throughout México.

After the coronavirus crisis, there was a significant reduction in access to biologics; therefore, as reported by Health Undersecretary, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, during this half of the year, the Mexican population will be immunized with the appropriate vaccines.

People are at greater risk of contracting seasonal influenza during the winter season; for this reason, the Health Secretariat has launched its campaign against this disease throughout the country.

With vaccination centers in health units, permanent posts, temporary posts, and vaccination brigades, it is expected that 33,682,400 people in Mexico will receive the vaccine during this campaign.

According to Ruy Lopez Ridaura, general director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Programs (Centro Nacional de Programas Preventivos y Control de Enfermedades: CENAPRECE), 10 million doses have already been distributed and six million more will be distributed this week.

According to information from World Health Organization, every year there are up to 1 billion influenza infections globally and of these, between 3 million to 5 million evolve to become serious diseases, so vaccination is extremely important.

According to the Heath Secretariat, the vaccination campaign will start on Monday, October 3rd, and end on March 31st, 2023. In December, 70% of the population should be vaccinated and 100% by the end of the campaign.

