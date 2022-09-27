“Save The Children” raises funds for Yucatecan children and teenagers

The organization declared that they are implementing actions in favor of the health, education, and community development of children and teenagers in the state of Yucatan.

(Save the Children Yucatan).- With the purpose of joining efforts to benefit children and teenagers in Yucatán, members of the National Council of the “Save The Children” Civil Association held a dinner to raise funds for this project. The group currently works in 23 municipalities in Yucatán and assists some 23 thousand kids with food, education, and conferences.

The head of the “Save The Children” office in Yucatan, Inti Torres, highlighted that they are currently working in municipalities in the eastern part of the state, with the inclusion of Yucatecan children and teenagers who are provided with quality education, in addition to supporting them with food, since 6 out of 10 households do not know if they will have complete food for their family on a daily basis.

“We are dealing with this problem at a state level. We want them to attend safe and dignified schools, children and teenagers must receive a quality education, that is our priority,” Inti Torres stressed.

Improving health, education, and community development

The group executive stated that “Save The Children” implements actions in favor of health, education and community development of this sector of the population, trying to ensure a good quality of life for them.

Ivonne Alvarado Camacho, the group’s strategic alliances coordinator, said that thanks to the willingness and interest shown by members of the Yucatecan society in working on behalf of children and adolescents in their state, they are working together in favor of those most in need.

She pointed out that Save the Children has reproducible models that can be implemented since they do not imply a large investment, but rather the technical capacity to develop joint activities.

“Today, we are basically supporting two actions. The first has to do with community health, focused fundamentally on children and their families; and the second, with education,” Alvarado Camacho stated.

Meanwhile, with the support of Hotel Chablé Resort and executive chefs Luis Ronzon, Luis Quiroz, Jorge Vallejo, Eduardo García and Luis Robledo, who were declared “Chefs for the Children” by the “Save The Children” association, served a five-course dinner to raise funds for this important program to support the education of Yucatecan children and teenagers.

