Ricky Martin sued again for alleged assault

Ricky Martin is being sued once again for alleged sexual assault, days after the singer himself sued his nephew for extortion.

“There is a complaint that was filed at the Río Piedras barracks by a victim who is an adult,” Axel Valencia, spokesman for the Puerto Rico Police, confirmed on Saturday, September 10th, to the international media.

He explained that, given that the investigations are “sensitive”, due to the victim protection protocol, they cannot reveal the identity of the complainant.

On July 21, the Court of First Instance of San Juan archived the case of Martin’s nephew, after the young man asked to annul the requested protection order.

The artist then sued him for compensation of no less than 30 million US dollars, since his nephew’s accusations caused him to cancel millionaire contracts.

