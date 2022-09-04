Renan Barrera attends the “Sustainable Cities in Latin America” ​​forum in Berlin, Germany

With the aim of creating programs and policies that allow the development of the Municipality, meeting present needs without compromising the resources available for future generations, we work to exchange experiences to implement clean energy management strategies and sustainable urban mobility, stated the Merida Mayor, Renan Barrera Concha, in Berlin, Germany.

Within the framework of the work tour in Berlin, Germany, organized by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung within the “Sustainable Cities in Latin America” ​​forum, the Municipal President reported that the activities that took place on this fourth day of work included the strategic implementation of municipal projects on climate and energy, sustainable mobility and municipal energy management.

“From the municipalities, we work to contribute to international initiatives focused on mitigating the effects of climate change, in addition to ensuring that future generations enjoy a healthy, sustainable environment with reserves of natural resources that meet their needs,” he said.

“In Mérida, we have been working for years to promote sustainable and sustainable policies, such as tax incentives for those who install solar panels and the use of these in public buildings, increase our green infrastructure, promote ecological transport such as bicycles, the creation of the green mega points or the forestry crusades” he added.

Renan Barrera pointed out that the coordinated work with municipal, state, and international institutions allows the creation of information exchange networks, with which successful solutions and strategies that have worked in cities with similar challenges can be implemented. In addition, he highlighted the importance of citizen involvement for the proper implementation of this type of public policy.

This Thursday, the Mayor, accompanied by the Secretary for Citizen Participation, Julio Sauma Castillo, visited the facilities of the Climate and Energy Protection Agency of the Federal State of Baden-Württemberg (KEA), in addition to participating in the workshop given by Nadine Derber, director of the Climate Protection Unit at the municipal level.

This workshop with a practical approach aimed to expose the possibilities of the strategic implementation of municipal projects in the field of climate and energy, in addition to opening the possibility of creating synergies with the participating organizations to advise the Municipality on the application of these programs and strategies.

“In this workshop, the experts in climate change, clean energy, and sustainable mobility explained what is relevant and the mechanisms for the implementation of these actions in the municipal field, in addition to offering their technical advice to attract these strategies to the Latin American cities that we participate in,” highlighted.

He indicated that the workshop outlined the methodology for the municipalities to carry out diagnoses on these three issues, the analysis of the information, and the adaptation of the strategies and programs, in addition, this space allowed the participating mayors to share their experiences around clean energy, sustainable mobility, and mitigating climate change.

Among the specialists who shared the space with Nobody Derber were Richard Kaum with the topic of sustainable mobility in municipalities and Andrea Immendörfer, responsible for the Municipal Energy Management project.

It should be noted that Mérida is an initial member of the “Network of sustainable cities and mayors for democracy” which brings together municipalities from five Latin American countries since 2020 (Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, and Mexico), is coordinated by the Regional Program for Energy Security and Climate Change in Latin America-EKLA of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Regional Center for Green Growth and Climate Change.

Finally, this network is a platform for exchange and learning made up of mayors and their technical teams, which aims to consolidate dialogue between municipal presidents, and stimulate political and environmental activism, within the framework of democratic values ​​and growth green.







