Remote work and climate change have Americans on the move

Americans are packing their bags (and ordering a moving truck) and leaving behind their home states — and flocking to new lodgings in other parts of the country.
Moving company United Van Lines released its 45th Annual National Movers Study in January, which provides data on the number of people who joined or left each state last year.
While work remains the No. 1 reason for leaving, with almost a third of movers exiting their state to pursue a new job opportunity or transfer — it’s a significant decrease from 2015, when over 60% of Americans cited work as their primary reason.
With about 40% of Americans considering a move this year, it’s worth noting where people have been going and why.
The United Van Lines study found that about 32% of movers were motivated to live closer to their families, a new migration trend that’s been influenced in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast forward to this year, a Forbes study found that nearly a third of Americans surveyed cited climate change and worsening weather conditions as a reason to move in 2022.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL ARTICLE ON MONEY WISE
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Airbus partners with Japanese Hiratagakuen to test future eVTOL flight routes
Airbus is partnering with Japanese helicopter.
-
In Mexico, September is the month of the Homeland
September is El Mes de la Patria in.
-
Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Event
It’s time for Apple’s biggest launch.
-
The Washington Post says Mexico’s Maya Train project “divides Maya people in its path”
Some residents of the village Vida.
-
American tacos are among the worst foods in the world, according to Taste Atlas
The American taco is a kind.
-
The Valladolids of the world are twinned; Spain and Yucatan will exchange cultural heritage
The two Valladolid’s will unite to.
-
Native Alaskan Electoral Win Continues Trend of Indigenous Political Representation
Mary Peltola responded to her win.
-
Magnificent “Aurora Borealis” caught by the lens of astronauts at the International Space Station
A solar storm sparked a shimmering.
-
Multicultural Gastronomic Meeting: Thursday, September 8, in the park of San Pedro Uxmal
Enjoy dishes such as barbecue, Enchiladas.
-
Captive two-headed tortoise turns 25
Janus, a two-headed Greek tortoise and.
Leave a Comment