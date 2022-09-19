Real Estate market getting increasingly expensive in Yucatan

Compared between the first and second quarters of 2022, the increase in the cost of houses was 5.1%, to currently stand at one million 491 thousand 499 pesos.

(The Yucatan Post).- During the first half of 2022, the price of houses in Yucatan increased 15.2% compared to the end of 2021, going from an average of 1 million 294 thousand 587 pesos per quarter (October-December 2021) to 1 million 491 thousand 499 pesos (April-June), according to the Index of the Federal Mortgage Society (SHF).

With the above, the cost of mortgage housing in Yucatan, being affected by the constant increases in construction materials, rose between the end of December 2021 and June 2022, by 196 thousand 902 pesos.

With the above, Yucatan is among the ten entities with the highest average cost of mortgage housing.

Compared between the first and second quarters of 2022, the increase in the price of houses was 5.1%, going from 1 million 418 thousand 384 pesos to 1 million 491 thousand 499 pesos, for a difference of 73 thousand 115 pesos.

The state of Quintana Roo, where the price of housing has grown exponentially since 2019, established itself in sixth place in the country with an average cost of 1,627,238 pesos in the second quarter of 2022.

The increase in this entity at the end, compared to the end of 2021, was 80 thousand 901 pesos.

Neighborhoods of Merida

Tour the neighborhoods that saw the growth of the White City, those whose history is found in its walls. In this place you will be able to contemplate the church of the neighborhood of Santiago, a place of Spaniards and mestizos.

Santa Ana neighborhood

The Barrio de Santa Ana, which was formerly a modest site for artisans and day laborers, during the colonial era, which registered a rapid development from the trace of a road that is currently known as Calle 60 from the Plaza Grande, in the 18th century, and the construction of its peculiar temple, which has one of the most splendid baroque atriums in the city.

You also cannot miss the tour of the cobblestones of the square in the neighborhood of the Ermita de Santa Isabel and end the tour by drinking an aromatic coffee in the Santa Lucía park to the singing of the troubadours.

Santiago neighborhood

The church is an important part of the nucleus of a neighborhood. According to the legend engraved on an arch of the main entrance of the temple, it is supposed that it was finished in 1637.

In the church of Santiago, the heart of one of the first Bishops of Yucatan, Fray Luis de Piña y Mazo, who died in 1795, was buried. This is stated on a stone tablet, written in old Castilian, embedded in the north wall of the temple presbyter.

Location: Calle 70 x 59 Centro.

Neighborhood of Mejorada

Museum of Popular Art-Casa Molina, church and former convent of La Mejorada, former Dragons barracks, Museum of the Yucatecan Song. In this park is the Ex-convent of the Mejorada, also called the Church of the Improved Order. Its architecture is in the colonial style of the 16th century.

Location: 50 x 59 y 57 street, downtown.

San Sebastian neighborhood

It has a small Hermitage rebuilt in masonry in 1976, by the councilman of the town hall.

Location: Calle 70 y 75 Centro.

Ermita de Santa Isabel

Santa Lucia neighborhood.

Formerly it was known as the hermitage of our lady of the good journey, possibly because being on the side of the royal road of Campeche, the diligences, stopped briefly in it to beg the virgin, housed there, to provide a good end to the painful journey. To visit it has a botanical garden, with an artificial waterfall owned by the town hall.

Location: Calle 66 x 75 Centro.

Santa Lucia Park

San Cristobal neighborhood

It was the last church erected in the Spanish province of Yucatan, it is very beautiful. Its entrance and its main façade, which bears a legend in Latin, is sunken within a high semicircular arch whose top looks like a large shell, and at the same height, on the sides that form the first body of the towers, it has two empty niches that perhaps featured saints in bulk at some time. This neighborhood was originally enabled by artisans, it was the main supplier of leather goods, the fur industry (or tannery) that was then the pride of its population.

Location: Calle 59 x 69 Centro.

Church and Park of San Cristóbal

San Juan neighborhood

Behind the temple was the public inn where passers-by and travelers could stay. The small corridor that precedes the sacristy shows the exquisite Mudejar art in Yucatan, possibly the only thing that remains of the primitive hermitage of San Juan. In this place, the political society of the “San Juanistas” who introduced the printing press in the province and essayist of the constitutionalist town hall was founded towards the beginning of the last century.

In 1884 the church was renovated by its chaplain Pbro. D. Carlos de Jesús Mexia, who was also rector of the seminary.

Church and Park of San Juan

Garcia Gineres.

It is an exponent of the Franciscan architecture of the 16th century.

The facade is very sober, topped by a belfry with 3 bays, tall and light. The portal has a semicircular arch and a coral window with a wooden railing. Inside, in the center of the altar you can admire the image of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, it is an image brought from Paris at the beginning of the 20th century.

Location: Garcia Gineres.

Top ten house prices in Mexico

The first place in the table is led by Mexico City with an average cost of 3,181,179 pesos. It is followed by Querétaro with 1,966,033 pesos and Morelos, with 1,965,912 pesos. In fourth place is Nayarit with 1 million 813 thousand 443 pesos, in fifth, Jalisco with 1 million 675 thousand 692; in sixth, Quintana Roo, with 1 million 627 thousand 238 pesos.

In seventh place is Baja California Sur, with 1,568,299 pesos; in eighth, Guerrero with 1 million 552 thousand 132 pesos; in ninth Yucatan, with 1 million 491 thousand 499 pesos and in tenth, Baja California, with 1 million 487 thousand 650 pesos.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments