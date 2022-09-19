Queen’s funeral: Elizabeth II is laid to rest

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is underway in London, where tens of thousands of people are lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the coffin as it travels from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle — a procession that is expected to take two hours.

Many news outlets are providing an uninterrupted Livestream of the queen’s funeral, along with live updates from reporters in the U.K., U.S., and around the world.

People line the street leading to Windsor Castle. (Screengrab via CNN)Massive crowd gathers outside WindsorWhile tens of thousands of people lined the streets of London to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, a massive crowd lined the so-called Long Walk outside Windsor Castle waiting for it to arrive.

Images broadcast on CNN showed both sides of the street packed with people ahead of the arrival of the motorcade and the queen’s royal hearse. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Reuters)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Reuters) Biden headed back to U.S. President Biden, who traveled to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, is already headed back to the United States.

Biden, who arrived at Westminster Abbey in a motorcade, departed for the airport shortly after the service. He is due to arrive back in Washington, D.C., later Monday afternoon.

Queen’s coffin transferred to hearse

The royal family, including Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, stopped to watch as her casket was loaded into the Jaguar Land Rover hearse — designed by the queen herself — near Wellington Arch.

It is now en route to Windsor Castle, where she will be buried in a private committal service on Monday evening.

