Pro-abortion Feminist groups protest and vandalize monuments in Mérida, Yucatán

Mérida’s Centro and Paseo Montejo were the stages of two women’s demonstrations and acts of vandalism on Wednesday, September 28th.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- In fact, two opposite groups demonstrated, one group in favor of abortion and another one against it.

Around the Monumento a la Patria, women’s groups protested against abortion and pointed out that feminist groups and those in favor of gender ideology “do not represent the feelings of the women of Mexico as a nation.

They also called on legislators to offer options that dignify life and people. About 50 women participated in this act carrying white balloons and t-shirts with the legend “Woman”, while shouting “Yes to life” and “No to the erasure of women”.

Meanwhile, the march to demand the decriminalization of abortion turned into an infamous protest, as participants hammered and set fire to the letters that form the word Mérida in the Plaza Grande, one of the favorite places for visitors to have their photo taken.

The protest was attended by around 300 mostly young women, who left the “Remate” on Paseo de Montejo at 7 p.m. and walked along Calle 60 until they reached the Plaza Grande.

The “Monumento a la Maternidad” wasn’t damaged since it was previously protected with a wooden barrier on Tuesday and was guarded on Wednesday by municipal police officers.

For now, the municipal and state authorities have not expressed their position, it is expected that in the next few hours actions will be taken in retaliation to the burning of the Merida letters.

