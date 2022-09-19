New scandal in Morena, according to a cable from the American Embassy



The journalist Hector de Mauleon @hdemauleon reviewed an alleged classified cable from the US Embassy in Mexico.

The cable indicates that an alleged financial operator of the Northeast Cartel executed a black money scheme that will benefit Morena’s electoral campaign in the State of Mexico in 2023.

Why is this important?

The referred operator is Gerardo Teodoro Vázquez Barrera, a businessman who disappeared in March of this year, after having dinner with Senator José Narro and the now elected governor of Tamaulipas Humberto Villareal (both members of Morena, of course).

Two Navy officers who were commissioned as escorts for Vázquez Barrera are also missing since March.

The alleged cable, which would have been written by Ambassador Ken Salazar, indicates that there is an investigation by the DEA and the Treasury Department into transfers of millions of dollars made by Vázquez Barrera to the son of Governor-elect Humberto Villarreal, in an account in the British Virgin Islands.

Villarreal is also accused of being the beneficiary of another similar parallel financing scheme: the plot of Sergio Carmona, the financial operator linked to Customs who was assassinated in November 2021.

Last week, veteran Mexican politician Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, a former distinguished member of Morena denounced that this political party has benefited from a black money scheme operated by former Customs General Administrator Ricardo Peralta.

With information from Código Magenta https://twitter.com/CodigoMagentaMx

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments