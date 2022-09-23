New birth certificates in Mayan language 

With the firm purpose of providing legal certainty to the Mayan-speaking community, PAN congresswoman Pili Santos Díaz presented an initiative to reform the Civil Registry Law of the State of Yucatán so that everyone can have a birth certificate written in the Mayan language.

(Merida TYT) – To provide legal certainty to the Yucatan Maya-speaking community, the birth certificates’ formats are intended to be accessible in the Mayan language. In this way, in addition to legal certainty, the oral, functional, and symbolic forms of communication of the Mayan language are promoted, and we do not lose this important part of our cultural heritage.

“It is important to implement public policies that recognize and protect the linguistic, individual, and collective rights of the communities and native peoples, as well as the promotion of the daily use and development of indigenous languages, under a context of respect for their rights,” said the legislator.

She added that it is of utmost importance to work hand in hand with the authorities, as this guarantees the right to identity of the people and, consequently, favors the enjoyment of civil and political, as well as economic, social, cultural, and environmental rights.

Mr. Santos Díaz remarked that this initiative would guarantee and respect their human rights, which are not currently contemplated in the current legislation. “With this initiative, social transformation and community development are promoted inclusively, through the translation of birth certificates in the native language of the State.”

The congresswoman explained that with the fundamental purpose of protecting the interests and needs of children and adolescents, it is also necessary to make legislative adjustments that impose obligations on our authorities, ensuring that all minors have an identity before the State since there is currently an alarming rate of citizens who are not registered before the Civil Registry, for various reasons.

“An important part of this action is that the person or public institution that has the custody and guardianship of a minor must notify the relevant authorities of these births. If this initiative is approved, we will be taking a great step towards the legal defense of all Yucatecans,” concluded legislator Pili Santos.

