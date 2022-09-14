National Guard will shield Mérida with special operations during the weekend

Federal authorities will be in charge of the security filters that will be installed to enter the Grito de Independencia event in the Plaza Grande.

The commissioner of the National Guard, Domingo Tito Salgado, shared that a total of 60 agents and 7 vehicles will participate in the national holidays that will be verifying the security of the citizens around the Plaza Grande de Mérida, regarding their new barracks. military in Ciudad Cancel expects to be ready in March 2023.

He said that they are integrated into the general device, in conjunction with the three levels of government to maintain security, especially on the night of the Cry of Independence and later in the parade on September 16.

The security and entry filters for those who go to the Plaza Grande on the night of Thursday the 15th will be at the intersections of streets 63 with 58, 60 with 65, 65 with 62, 63 with 64 and 62 with 59.

As will be remembered, the national holidays in Mérida will begin at 9:00 p.m. for the Cry of Independence by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

After the ceremony, there will be a concert by the Banda El Recodo at 11:00 p.m., all in the Plaza Grande de Mérida this Thursday, September 15.

