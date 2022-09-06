Multicultural Gastronomic Meeting: Thursday, September 8, in the park of San Pedro Uxmal

Enjoy dishes such as barbecue, Enchiladas Huastecas, Argentine Choripanes, among others
Delicious dishes such as chiles en Nogada, pambazos, barbecue and even Swiss bread, can be tasted at the First Multicultural Gastronomic Meeting “Merida we are all”, which will take place next Thursday, September 8, in the park of the San Pedro Uxmal neighborhood.
In this activity, 15 states of the Mexican Republic will participate presenting different dishes, as well as 7 countries.
The participating states are Baja California, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán.
While the 7 participating countries are Argentina, England, Mauritius Islands (Africa), Israel, Russia, Switzerland, and Ukraine. In addition, the event will feature the participation of Chef María Ableeva, from Russia.
Among the dishes that will be offered to the attendees will be choriqueso, tamales, Esquites, pambazos, barbecue, dressed fruits, desserts, Argentine Choripanes, Jericallas, Tlayudas, Huasteca enchiladas, among others. Likewise, drinks and fuit water will be offered.
The First Multicultural Gastronomic Meeting will be accompanied by a wide range of activities such as dance and music so that the attendees see this space as an opportunity to enjoy and live together.
At the press conference that was held this Friday at the Olimpo Cultural Center, the municipal trustee, Diana Canto Moreno, reported that the event will begin at 6:00 p.m.
