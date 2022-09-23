Mosquito plague in Merida, unstoppable.

“There are a lot of mosquitoes,” “I was bitten by mosquitoes.” These were the two phrases most frequently heard yesterday on the social networks of Yucatecans due to the massive outbreak of mosquitoes due to the recent rains in the city. Reports of mosquitoes attack were heard throughout the city.

The mosquito is a transmitter of diseases.

Mosquitoes are hematophagous and are vectors of diseases such as classic and hemorrhagic dengue, chikungunya, zika, West Nile virus, filariasis, encephalitis, and malaria.

The mosquito outbreak in Merida is such that mosquitoes are in schools, parks, homes, and everywhere else. The outbreak of mosquitoes is cyclical and is caused by the rains, which is why mosquitoes currently invade Merida.

Overgrown grass and places where stagnant water accumulates are a refuge for mosquitoes, so keeping the grass short and avoiding junk in the yards that can become breeding places is recommended.

The Yucatan Health Secretariat reported yesterday that it is carrying out intensive actions to combat mosquitoes in the city with a fumigation strategy that began last September 12 and will end on October 2. It is sweeping 270 neighborhoods in Merida, covering 12,500 hectares.

Fumigation is carried out at 5:30 and 6 pm, which are the times when the species is most active. According to the SSY, 60,624 hectares and 2,899 homes have been sprayed, and 300,648 homes have been checked for larva control.

