More than 130 thousand women suffer some type of violence in Campeche (ENDIREH)

Violence in Campeche is still a recurring topic in the daily life of citizens: for every 100 women over 15 years of age, at least 67 have been victims of some act of violence, and psychological and sexual problems are the most common, according to data from the National Survey on the Dynamics of Relationships in Households (Endireh).

The Endireh 2021 contemplates that psychological violence is the one that presented the highest prevalence with 51.6 percent; followed by sexual violence with 49.7 percent; physical violence with 34.7 percent; and economic, patrimonial and/or discrimination violence with 27.4 percent. At the national level, it was estimated that of a total of 50.5 million women aged 15 and over, 70.1 percent have experienced situations of violence at least once throughout their lives.

When taking into account the data and records of the 2020 Population and Housing Census, the state of Campeche has a history of 471 thousand 424 women, of these 197 thousand 998 are older than 15 years, so in estimates of the “Endireh”: 132,658 have already suffered a case of violence in Campeche.

The “National Survey on the dynamics of relationships in households” belongs to the database of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), was updated on August 30, 2022 and the data included in the study belongs to the period “October 2020- October 2021”.

Regarding the Yucatan Peninsula, the state of Campeche is the third place in the registry, the Yucatecan State has the highest prevalence for every 100 women over 15 years of age, registering 71.4 percent; for Quintana Roo the average incidence is 70.4 percent.

At the national level, the highest lifetime prevalence of violence against women aged 15 and over was recorded in the State of Mexico with 78.7 percent; Mexico City 76.2 percent; and Querétaro with 75.2 percent. The states with the lowest prevalence were: Tamaulipas 61.7 percent, Zacatecas 53.9 percent, and Chiapas 48.7 percent.

Regarding the section “Prevalence of violence against women aged 15 and over in the last 12 months”, Campeche registered an average of 39.7 percent; Yucatan 44.9; and Quintana Roo 44.2. The Mexican state with the highest percentage was Querétaro with 49.8, and the lowest was Chiapas with 26.9.

Likewise, for every 100 women over 15 years of age who have experienced some violent episode in their life, the community sphere stands out at the national level as the space where they experience the greatest violence with 45.6 percent, followed by the relationship with a partner with 39.9 percent.

In Campeche, the largest record of violence against women is found in the section “Community sphere, out of every 100, 19.8 percent have suffered some act against their integrity; it is followed by “School area” with 17.3 per 100; the “Labor environment” with 16.9 per 100; and the “Family environment” with 10.7 per 100.

