More resources from the 2023 budget will be allocated to the Mayan Train Project

The Federal Government plans to allocate 143.7 billion pesos for the construction of the Mayan Train in 2023, which means an increase of almost 95 percent concerning the financing received in the 2022 budget.
This information was issued as part of the Federation Expenditure Budget Project (PPEF) 2023.
López Obrador wants to inaugurate the Maya Train at the end of the following year. But working too fast can be counterproductive for the project.
However, the railway project has been delayed because the supply of materials took longer than expected due to the pandemic and to multiple injunctions promoted by civil associations that object to non-compliance with environmental permits.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO said that 200 archaeologists are working on defining the Maya Train route in Quintana Roo
López Obrador assured that 200 archaeologists.
-
National Guard will shield Mérida with special operations during the weekend
Federal authorities will be in charge.
-
59 cases of monkeypox have been registered in Yucatan until September 13th
According to the State Health Secretariat.
-
Espita high school students receive laptops to boost their technological knowledge
Students from the Technical Secondary School.
-
Mexico and the US will work together on semiconductors and electric vehicles
Mexico and the United States plan.
-
In Chile’s Patagonia a mountain glacier collapses (Watch Video)
In a video that went viral.
-
Venezuelan immigrants are overwhelming shelters in American border cities
Yasmín Martínez watched her life swing.
-
After criticizing the U.N. AMLO previews a peace plan for Ukraine
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Driving Inclusion & Social Change in Campeche: One Woman’s Campaign
Summer of 1995, in the lush.
-
First case of BA.2.75 Centaurus Covid-19 subvariant detected in Mexico City
This first case of Centaurus is.
Leave a Comment