More resources from the 2023 budget will be allocated to the Mayan Train Project

The Federal Government plans to allocate 143.7 billion pesos for the construction of the Mayan Train in 2023, which means an increase of almost 95 percent concerning the financing received in the 2022 budget.

This information was issued as part of the Federation Expenditure Budget Project (PPEF) 2023.

López Obrador wants to inaugurate the Maya Train at the end of the following year. But working too fast can be counterproductive for the project.

However, the railway project has been delayed because the supply of materials took longer than expected due to the pandemic and to multiple injunctions promoted by civil associations that object to non-compliance with environmental permits.

