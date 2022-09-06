More cases of Monkeypox detected in Yucatan

Until September 5th, a total of 49 positive cases of monkeypox have been registered in Yucatán, to which the sanitary protocols established by the federal government have been applied, reported the Ministry of Health. of Yucatan (SSY).

(TYP).- The state agency specified that all patients are male, with an age range of 23 to 53 years, of which 45 belong to the municipality of Mérida; 2, to Kanasin; 1, to Progress and 1, to Umán.

In order to cut the chains of contagion of this disease, citizens are urged to maintain the prevention measures provided by the Federal Government and the SSY, such as the use of face masks, constant hand washing, and healthy distance, since Its transmission occurs through close physical contact with injuries, body secretions, respiratory droplets, as well as contaminated objects and surfaces.

Similarly, it is requested to be aware of the main symptoms of this disease, which are fever and the presence of skin lesions 2 days after the onset of symptoms. These eruptions are very characteristic due to the presence of liquid or pus with redness on the edge; They are usually larger and more abundant than in the case of chickenpox.

Associated symptoms include headache, muscle pain, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

In case of skin lesions and any of the related symptoms, people are asked to go to their health center or family doctor to rule out or confirm their case, as well as stay isolated and avoid contact with more people to prevent the disease continues to spread.

“The infectivity of monkeypox is very slow, it is approximately two to 13 days, and the contagion capacity of Covid-19 is approximately three days, which is very fast. This is yet another epidemic, but different,” commented the specialist, who said that the real problem is that there are more than 100 types of virus that can arrive.

He explained that there is no control of the areas where these viruses come from since they are all “zoonoses and the monkey virus has existed for a long time and it is described that they were isolated cases, but now these outbreaks arise as a result of the mobilizations massive numbers of patients who are infected.”

He added that governments should be pressured to try to contain or control the areas where these viruses come from, mostly from Africa, since the lack of action will cause more viruses of this type to reach different parts of the world, as has happened with HIV, chikungunya, zika, among others.

The SSY calls on the population to remain calm and not let their guard down in health measures to take care of each other.

