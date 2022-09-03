Mexico presents historical jersey for FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Mexico always puts a lot of time into choosing its World Cup jerseys. After all, it is the biggest tournament in football, so it is only appropriate to dress to impress.

In July, the country unveiled its men’s men’s home kit. The Mexican Football Federation and Adidas announced the return of Mexico’s green jerseys. Now, the team has officially announced its away kit.

Before November comes along, let’s take a look at what we can expect this year from Mexico for its away jersey, as well as some history of the nation’s kits:

What will Mexico’s men’s team be wearing as an away kit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Mexico’s football team will be wearing jerseys of red and white for the 2022 World Cup. The jerseys will have heavy imagery and represent the country’s pre-Hispanic memory as well as its modern culture.

Mexico unveil their 2022 World Cup away kit representing the nation’s indigenous roots 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/7I6xXLTNr0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2022







Comments

comments