Mexican Timeshare Solutions – tips to stay safe from fraud

Mexico is a great vacation destination where tourists from all over the world decide to visit. A lot of these tourists purchased a timeshare, but you may have made a mistake without even knowing it. The purchase of a timeshare is a big financial responsibility and a big window to scams and frauds. A few months after purchasing a timeshare, you will probably start receiving a large amount of documentation from the resort detailing everything you have to cover. For various reasons, you may want to get rid of your timeshare.



There are both legal and illegal means of existing timeshare. The sad reality is that legally exiting a timeshare contract it can prove exceedingly difficult to exit it. Therefore, some desperate timeshare owners seek desperate and illegal means in an attempt to be rid of their timeshare. The most common means and example is when a timeshare owner finds it very difficult to pay monthly or annual fees. So, before acting illegally, here are 5 ways of exiting a timeshare.

Find out if your contract is voidable

Act within the cooling off period

Sell your timeshare by yourself(never use a broker company)

Cancel your timeshare

It is important to know that all of these options are difficult to do. However, based on an article on the Mexican Timeshare Solutions website, there are multiple timeshare complaints.

The best option for you to finally get rid of a timeshare is the cancellation of it. The cancellation of a timeshare is possible, but only through professionals in the field. As we know, there are a lot of companies out there to work with in this issue. However, you need to be really careful of all the conditions they offer you and try to get the best benefits for your situation. Here some points suggested by Mexican timeshare Solutions that you should consider while looking for professional help:

Company with experience on the field

Easy to contact and great customer service for any questions or comments you may have

Look for a trusted company based on experiences and comments from other people (look on their websites or google reviews)

Make sure the company had good results in the past

Be aware of the informations they ask for, frauds and scams are a big issue in this industry and owner are vulnerable

We recommend you to be aware and use this information in your favor. Not all the companies know how to help you in the legal way. Just be sure to not be the next victim of fraud and scam, find professional help.







Comments

comments