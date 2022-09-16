Mexican Independence Day celebrations will boost the local economy in Yucatan

The patriotic celebrations in Yucatan will stimulate the local economy and it is expected to leave a spill of more than 280 million pesos, almost 10 percent more than that obtained on the same date in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, which paralyzed all public and social activities for almost two years.

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) of Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, pointed out that this year there are high expectations for the El Grito de Independencia festivities since it will be a long weekend, which will bring to the entity many visitors, regional and national.

He indicated that the economic benefit this year will be higher because massive events have already been reactivated, and restaurant and bar hours have been extended, which will allow friends and families to decide where to go out to celebrate or simply meet at home in this historical and traditional date for Mexicans.

This year, students and workers will have three days off, from tomorrow to Sunday 18, which will encourage the arrival of regional and national tourists to the Yucatan, to see the attractions of the State or visit relatives.

Rodríguez Gasque stressed that the national celebrations will stimulate sales in established businesses, and will leave a good spill to restaurants, hotels, services, and convenience stores.

In a particular way, he noted, during the traditional night of El Grito de Independencia, on September 15, the sale of wines and spirits increased, due to a large number of parties to commemorate Mexican Independence Day.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments