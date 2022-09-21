Merida’s “Restaurant Week” returns



From September 26 to October 2, they will offer dishes from 149 pesos.

(Merida TYT) – From September 26 to October 2, the fifth edition of Restaurant Week will take place in Mérida, offering dishes and some complements from 149 pesos. Other cities such as Valladolid, Izamal, Motul, Progreso, and Umán will also join this year.

After two years without holding this event due to the Covid-19 contingency, this year, 2022, it finally returns without restrictions on the capacity of the restaurants. Hence, they hope to contribute to the economic reactivation of the sector.

On the event’s official website (https://www.meridarestaurantweek.com), you can find out which restaurants are participating and the menus they offer, divided into three ranges: 149, 249, and 349 pesos

On this occasion, 85 restaurants have joined the event, with which they expect an economic spill over the 100 million pesos that fluctuated in the last edition of Restaurant Week in 2019.

This strategy for the restaurant sector began in 2016 and was replicated every year until 2019, with the need to pause for two years only because of the pandemic. Now, once the contagions have stabilized, the event returns.

In addition to contributing to the economic spillover, this week aims to offer the most representative kitchens of the restaurants with complete meals at the best price.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments