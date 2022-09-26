Mérida will have new regulations for senior citizens to enjoy a better and more decent life

There are two new regulations released in Mérida focused on the attention of people with disabilities and senior citizens, which arise from a new innovative model of public policies in terms of human rights for the municipality.

Municipal Official Rafael Rodríguez Méndez has recently declared that the first of these regulations, aimed at people with disabilities in Mérida, has already been presented to civil organizations, which have submitted proposals for the attention of these vulnerable sectors of society, and will also be submitted to a voting process among municipal authorities.

He added that the second regulation, which is aimed at senior citizens, will be submitted to consultation forums to reinforce the reach it will have, and further added that it seeks to guarantee, among other things, attending services and activities for older adults.

“This is a human rights policy focused on the elderly in Mérida, it is not just a paternalistic policy but an integral one, which allows the elderly a much more dignified life, access to more social services and activities, and all of these in line with the corresponding international protocols set forth in the treaties to which México has adhered,” said Rafael Rodríguez.

Better conditions for people with disabilities

Regarding the new regulation on disability, the interviewee explained that “it is becoming a precise program for people with disabilities so that they also have policies suited to their needs, the work began as a very simple reform, and organized civil society joined to nourish it, the Consejo Municipal para Personas con Discapacidad (Municipal Council for People with Disabilities) began to study it, and it is already in the final stages to become the right program for the benefit of these vulnerable sectors of society.”

On the other hand, Rafael Rodriguez stated that through the “Reunidos Por Más” workshops, in the last year he has assisted more than 400 people with legal and nutritional advice, orthopedic devices, computers, and low-cost glasses.

