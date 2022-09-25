Mérida Sustentable: actions taken in favor of the environment

The Programa Puntos Verdes (Green Points Program) is a component of the Estrategia Basura Cero del Ayuntamiento de Mérida (Zero Garbage Strategy of the City of Merida), focused on promoting the culture of separation, recycling, and proper disposal of special and harmful household waste, and thus promote the circular economy in the city of Merida.
Benefits:
- Environmental pollution reduction
- Solid waste reduction
- Reduces CO2 emissions
- Waste recycling
- Contribution to a sustainable urban development
Before heading to a Punto Verde, keep this information in mind:
You must prepare and separate your waste according to the following categories:
*Waste that is not properly separated will not be accepted”
- Paper
- Cardboard
- Tetra Pak
- Aluminum cans
- Iron cans
- Plastic bottles
- HDPE
- Glass bottles and jars
- Plastic bags
- Batteries
- Edible oils
- PP5
- Small and medium-sized electronics (such as phones and computers)
It is essential that the inhabitants of the state of Yucatan understand the importance of separating garbage and recycling it properly.
