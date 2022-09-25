Mérida Sustentable: actions taken in favor of the environment

The Programa Puntos Verdes (Green Points Program) is a component of the Estrategia Basura Cero del Ayuntamiento de Mérida (Zero Garbage Strategy of the City of Merida), focused on promoting the culture of separation, recycling, and proper disposal of special and harmful household waste, and thus promote the circular economy in the city of Merida.

Benefits:

Environmental pollution reduction

Solid waste reduction

Reduces CO 2 emissions

emissions Waste recycling

Contribution to a sustainable urban development

Before heading to a Punto Verde, keep this information in mind:

You must prepare and separate your waste according to the following categories:

*Waste that is not properly separated will not be accepted”

Paper

Cardboard

Tetra Pak

Aluminum cans

Iron cans

Plastic bottles

HDPE

Glass bottles and jars

Plastic bags

Batteries

Edible oils

PP5

Small and medium-sized electronics (such as phones and computers)

It is essential that the inhabitants of the state of Yucatan understand the importance of separating garbage and recycling it properly.

