Merida bus drivers receive awareness training

A total of 31 public transport operators received awareness training, in order to offer a more humane, inclusive, and empathetic service to pedestrians, cyclists, and vulnerable users.

In charge of the Institutes of Mobility and Territorial Urban Development (Imdut) and for the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities of Yucatan (Iiepedey), training was provided on issues of mobility barriers, travel, and visual disability, in addition to motor disability.

For them, the drivers crossed the street in wheelchairs, they were also blindfolded and given a cane so they could see how the path to the bus stop with obstacles.

Also, awareness was raised about the situation of the elderly, by having the operators approach the unit with an elastic band on their feet, and that the cyclist, was assigned a stationary bicycle to pedal while the truck passed by. them at a speed of approximately 60 kilometers per hour.

Operators are expected to put themselves in the place of vulnerable users to raise awareness of the difficulties they present when traveling through the city.

In the first stage, it is intended to train more than 90 workers and benefits are expected such as promoting coexistence on public roads, reducing the number of accidents to cyclists and pedestrians, and providing friendly treatment to vulnerable people or people with disabilities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments