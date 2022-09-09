Mérida Airport registered more than 278 thousand passengers in August

August was the best month in the history of the Mérida International Airport, registering a historical record of 278,854 passengers who arrived in the state of Yucatán through this port of entry.

(Times Media Mexico).- According to data provided by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), this figure means a considerable increase in passenger traffic and exceeded the previous best historical month, which was December 2019, with an increase of 4.9 percent. The foregoing is driven by international and domestic traffic.

From January to August of this year, there has been a movement of 1.8 million passengers by air.

In addition to this, the state has increased its air connection by inaugurating the Mérida-Guatemala and Mérida-Flores air routes of TAG Airlines, which have frequencies of four and three flights a week, respectively, with competitive rates.

A few days ago, the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, and the general director of Viva Aerobus, Juan Carlos Zuazua Cosío, announced that the state will have a new operational base (Air Hub), of the airline at the Mérida International Airport, the result of the efforts of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, which will allow three aircraft to spend the night and thereby increase connectivity to this destination and generate 600 jobs, both direct and indirect.

However, this Mérida-Guatemala flight has been constantly canceled by TAG airlines in the last week or two, probably due to a lack of demand.

