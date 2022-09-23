Merida Airport registered more than 278 thousand passengers in August.

It surpassed the previous historic month, December 2019, by 4.9 percent: ASUR

(Merida TYT/ASUR) – August was the best month in the history of the Merida International Airport, registering a historical record of 278 thousand 854 passengers arriving by this route to Yucatan.

According to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) data, that figure signified a considerable increase in passenger traffic. It surpassed the previous best historical month, December 2019, with an increase of 4.9 percent. The above was driven by international and domestic traffic.

From January to August this year, a movement of 1.8 million passengers by air has been recorded.

In addition, the state has increased its air connection by inaugurating the Merida-Guatemala and Merida-Flores air routes of TAG Airlines, which have frequencies of four and three flights a week, respectively, with competitive fares.

The governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, and the CEO of Viva Aerobus, Juan Carlos Zuazua Cosio, announced that the entity would have a new operational base (air hub) airline at the Merida International Airport. This will allow three aircraft to spend the night and thus increase connectivity to this destination and generate 600 jobs, direct and indirect.

In its first phase, the new base will operate more than 400 flights per month, transporting more than 160 thousand passengers. Also, it will be the start of operations in the coming months of three new air routes to directly connect Yucatan with Leon, Queretaro, and Toluca would add a total of 10 routes for this airline, remaining in line with the largest offer in the territory.

Yucatan is connected through 11 domestic routes to cities such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tijuana, and Oaxaca. Later this year, Toluca, Leon, and Queretaro will be added, as well as eight international routes to Toronto, Canada; Houston, Miami, Dallas, and Oakland in the United States; Havana, Cuba; Guatemala City and Flores in Guatemala.

