Merida Airport in patriotic fashion

For this Thursday, the Mérida airport has 33 flights scheduled, of which 12 are arrival and 21 are departure.

Like every year, the group Aeropuertos del Sureste illuminated the facade of the Mérida International Airport with the colors green, white and red, as part of the celebration of the national month.

Regarding operations, as of last Wednesday, the United company changed the schedule of flight 1427 on the Mérida-Houston route and now it leaves at 08:15, which means that its passengers must present themselves at 05:00 to register. and get your boarding pass.

The first flight that arrived, of the 33 scheduled for today, was VivaAerobus 1110 from Mexico City, at 02:50 a.m. and returned at 03:23 a.m.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments