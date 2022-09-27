Men at work on 4 sections of Mérida’s Periférico

This week maintenance works will be carried out in four sections of Mérida’s Periférico.

Maintenance work will be carried out this week on a 5-kilometer stretch of four specific points of the outer and inner lanes of Mérida’s Periférico.

On Monday, September 26th, Governor Mauricio Vila along with other state authorities and Mérida’s Mayor, Renan Barrera Concha, inaugurated the third stage of the rehabilitation work on this important road.

Sergio Chan Lugo, director of the Yucatan Road Infrastructure Institute (Instituto de Infraestructura Carretera de Yucatán: Incay), stated that the main instruction is that they should carry out this rehabilitation work in the best way possible and cause minimum impact to the thousands of motorists that use the Periférico on a daily basis.

The maintenance and repair works will be carried out at Dzununcan’s exit, the Los Héroes subdivision, near Cholul and Dzityá. With the exception of Dzununcan’s exit section, where work will be getting done during the day, all the other sections will be intervened from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to minimize traffic jams, a process in which the SSP will support with the flagging of the area.

