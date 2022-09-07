Mayor Renan Barrera promotes “Adopt a Tree Program in Merida”

The Mérida City Council, through the Sustainable Development Unit, works with different strategies to improve the green infrastructure of the city of Mérida and its surrounding communities, with important programs that allow us to highlight our values, such as the Forestry Crusade, Adopt a Tree and Arbolízate declared Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

The Merida mayor reported that the Green Infrastructure sub-directorate of the Sustainable Development Units will promote the Adopt a Tree program in gas stations across Merida, to reforest different areas of the city hand in hand with the citizens, and work with daily results for a better country.

“With the Adopt a Tree Program, we will offer different species of trees for adoption at gasoline service stations, to promote the care and planting of trees on private properties and land, to deliver 1,200 trees during this campaign,” expressed the mayor.

The baby trees will be given away on September 8, 9, and 10, at the industrial station, located on Calle 21 no. 276A x 18 and 20 Col. Industrial, and finally on September 22, 23, and 24 at the Las Palmas station, located on the Mérida – Motul highway.

