Mauricio Vila throws the first pitch at the Championship game

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal threw the first ball of the third game of the series for the championship of the southern zone of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) between the Leones de Yucatán and the Diablos Rojos del México.
Accompanied by the Executive President of the Leones de Yucatán, Erick Arellano Hernández, from the center of the Kukulcán Park field, Vila Dosal threw the ball home where the President of the Administrative Council of Leones de Yucatán, Juan José Arellano Jr., was the catcher.
Subsequently, a confrontation between both teams took place.
Along with thousands of Yucatecan fans, the Governor and his family witnessed this baseball game in a family atmosphere in which both teams from Yucatan and Mexico City are seeking the championship of the southern zone of the “Liga Mexicana de Besibol” LMB.
The Governor was accompanied by the Executive President of the “Diablos Rojos” (Red Devils), Othón Díaz Valenzuela; as well as the Secretary of the Mérida City Council, Alejandro Ruz Castro.
