Man predicts date of death of King Charles III; he was right about Queen Elizabeth II

When will King Charles III die? This is the prediction of a man who got Elizabeth II’s death date right.

Charles III is just a few days old as the new king of the United Kingdom, but at 73 years of age, there are many doubts about his time of reign. Twitter user @Logan_Smith526 published last July 6, 2022, the date of Elizabeth II’s death and the day King Charles would die.

The day the supposed date of the death of Elizabeth II was published, the message was ignored on the social network, but when the prediction was fulfilled, it went viral, and even Twitter closed its account.

Charles III’s health is among the great unknowns in the UK, especially since some photos revealed his hands are swollen.

When will Charles III die?

This is what the Twitter seer says: According to user @Logan_Smith526, King Charles III will die next March 26, 2026. Queen Elizabeth II’s firstborn is currently 73 years old; by 2026, the king will reach 78 years old.

Charles III is not the most popular king. The British consider him distant and always in the shadow of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. On the other hand, the controversial love life of the King of England did not help much to increase his fame in the United Kingdom. The separation from Lady Di and his marriage with Camilla Parker was not well seen.

What will happen when King Charles III dies?

According to the UK line of succession, the next British monarch will be William when King Charles III dies. However, regardless of the prediction, Charles III may abdicate the throne in favor of William.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments