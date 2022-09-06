Magnificent “Aurora Borealis” caught by the lens of astronauts at the International Space Station

A solar storm sparked a shimmering aurora visible in space.
NASA astronaut Bob Hines caught the aurora on camera from the International Space Station on Wednesday (Aug. 17) following a moderate solar outburst.
“Absolutely SPECTACULAR aurora today!!!,” the NASA astronaut tweeted (opens in new tab), along with several pictures of the sun-generated storm that hit the atmosphere of Earth. “Thankful for the recent solar activity resulting in these wonderful sights.
The northern lights were generated after the sun hurled enough charged particles towards our planet to produce a moderate or G2-class storm, according to SpaceWeather.com (opens in new tab).
In most cases, the solar storms we experience on Earth are harmless, but on occasion strong bursts of space weather can also create infrastructure problems as power lines, satellites or other machinery shorts out.
Hines, his roommates on the space station and other folks in space also need to be mindful of radiation associated with space weather and cosmic rays, which are generated from deep space. But medical doctors keep an eye on astronaut health before, during and after space missions.
European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti also saw auroras(opens in new tab) earlier this week.
In those bright nights around the full Moon you can see features on the planet surface even at night. From the Cupola the view is “upside down” – flying above clouds feels like looking up at the sky from Earth. Cloud gazing and stargazing at the same time! https://t.co/NyB2TQ7oIu pic.twitter.com/i7eXdO4RtE— Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) August 16, 2022
Comments
more recommended stories
-
American tacos are among the worst foods in the world, according to Taste Atlas
The American taco is a kind.
-
The Valladolids of the world are twinned; Spain and Yucatan will exchange cultural heritage
The two Valladolid’s will unite to.
-
Native Alaskan Electoral Win Continues Trend of Indigenous Political Representation
Mary Peltola responded to her win.
-
Multicultural Gastronomic Meeting: Thursday, September 8, in the park of San Pedro Uxmal
Enjoy dishes such as barbecue, Enchiladas.
-
Captive two-headed tortoise turns 25
Janus, a two-headed Greek tortoise and.
-
Mauricio Vila throws the first pitch at the Championship game
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal threw the.
-
Mexico presents historical jersey for FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Mexico always puts a lot of.
-
This is the best time to book your next trip to Mexico!
There’s still time to book and.
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-GRUBBERS, STRAINERS, SKIMMERS, AND SHEARERS: DUCK BILLS, MORE OR LESS, PART 1 OF 2
Doesn’t this title sound like cooking.
-
Bigfoot reported twice in South Carolina so far in 2022
Have you seen him? Well, Bigfoot.
Leave a Comment